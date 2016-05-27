Best and worst NFL draft picks of all-time: NFC South

Worst pick:Bo Jackson (1986 NFL Draft, Round 1, No. 1 overall)

The lowdown: Jackson has the unique distinction for showing up as both a "best pick" and "worst pick" in this exercise. This selection isn't a knock on Jackson, who ultimately chose to pursue a baseball career with the Kansas City Royals. This is about Tampa Bay picking Jackson even though the 1985 Heisman winner indicated that he didn't want to play for the Buccaneers. Jackson never signed with the team and re-entered the NFL draft a year later, when he was selected in the seventh round by the Los Angeles Raiders.