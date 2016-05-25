Best and worst NFL draft picks of all-time: AFC West

Worst pick:Tommy Maddox (1992 NFL Draft, Round 1, No. 25 overall)

The lowdown: It would have been easy to place Tim Tebow in this spot, but he actually led the Broncos to a division title and playoff win. However, the Broncos burned a first-round pick on a quarterback when the team already had a future Pro Football Hall of Famer on the roster. With John Elway firmly entrenched as the starter and on his way to one of the finest careers ever for a quarterback, the Broncos picked Maddox. Elway wouldn't retire for another six years, at which point his potential successor was already out of the NFL. Maddox made just four starts for the Broncos, was jettisoned in 1994 and then out of the NFL by 1996. He resurfaced in the arena league and then as the first (and only) MVP of the infamous XFL in 2001. Maddox did redeem himself in his second NFL stint, lifting the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs and earning NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2002.