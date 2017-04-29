Best and most worrisome picks from the 2017 NFL Draft

Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City fans are probably already fuming, but don't misunderstand me. Saying the Chiefs blew this draft an hour after the event ended would be foolish. The question worth posing is What were the Chiefs trying to accomplish? This is a team everyone thinks is ready to compete now. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for all his talent, is considered a project. OK, so I'm guessing coach Andy Reid will roll with (a highly motivated) Alex Smith. Bear in mind, though, the Chiefstraded up to take Mahomes, giving up next year's first round pick to do this. Let's say KC goes 11-5 and makes it to the AFC Championship Game with Smith playing well in the process. Then the Chiefs will, as of now, enter 2018 without a first-round-caliber player to fill voids at inside linebacker, in the secondary or at receiver. Running back Kareem Hunt (Round 3, No. 86), by all accounts, can contribute, but where does he fit in for a team ready to win today? I like the Tanoh Kpassagnon choice (Round 2, No. 59 overall). The defensive end might play right away.