Best 2016 fantasy bye week replacements: QBs

Good preparation is the key to any successful venture. Fantasy football is no different. Eventually you know that you're going to have to figure out how to survive without some of your star players. While you can't control injuries, you can plan on how to work around the dreaded bye weeks. To help you in that endeavor, we've compiled a handy cheet sheet on which players have potentially favorable matchups based on last season's fantasy points against.

A word of caution: using FPA as a planning tool can be deceiving. Teams change over the course of a season whether through free agency and the draft or with coaching changes. A defense's ranking from last season might not resemble that same unit's fortunes this year. Consider it just one tool in your toolbox when assembling a winning fantasy team.

The replacement players listed are those likely to be available in the late rounds of fantasy drafts or on the waiver wire.

Week 4

Teams:Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles
Players:Aaron Rodgers, Sam Bradford
Replacement options:Teddy Bridgewater (v. NYG), Brock Osweiler (v. TEN), Matthew Stafford (at CHI)

Week 5

Teams:Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks
Players:Blake Bortles, Alex Smith, Drew Brees, Russell Wilson
Replacement options:Sam Bradford (at DET), Joe Flacco (v. WAS), Matthew Stafford (v. PHI), Ryan Tannehill (v. TEN)

Week 6

Teams:Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Players:Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston
Replacement options:Joe Flacco (at NYG), Jay Cutler (v. JAX), Marcus Mariota (v. CLE)

Week 7

Teams:Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys
Players:Cam Newton, Tony Romo
Replacement options:Teddy Bridgewater (at PHI), Case Keenum (v. NYG - London) Alex Smith (v. NO)

Week 8

Teams:Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers
Players:Joe Flacco, Case Keenum, Miami Dolphins, Eli Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Colin Kaepernick
Replacement options: Teddy Bridgewater (at CHI), Marcus Mariota (v. JAX), Brock Osweiler (v. DET), Tony Romo (v. PHI), Geno Smith (at CLE), Jameis Winston (v. OAK)

Week 9

Teams:Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, New England Patriots, Washington
Players:Carson Palmer, Jay Cutler, Andy Dalton, Brock Osweiler, Tom Brady, Kirk Cousins
Replacement options:Sam Bradford (at NYG), Colin Kaepernick (v. NO), Eli Manning (v. PHI), Tony Romo (at CLE), Matt Ryan (at TB), Alex Smith (v. JAX)

Week 10

Teams:Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Oakland Raiders
Players:Tyrod Taylor, Matthew Stafford, Andrew Luck, Derek Carr
Replacement options:Joe Flacco (v. CLE), Brock Osweiler (at JAX), Matt Ryan (at PHI), Mark Sanchez (at NO)

Week 11

Teams:Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, New York Jets, San Diego Chargers
Players:Matt Ryan, Mark Sanchez, Geno Smith, Philip Rivers
Replacement options:Jay Cutler (at NYG), Eli Manning (v. CHI), Tony Romo (v. BAL), Matthew Stafford (v. JAX)

Week 13

Teams:Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans
Players:Robert Griffin III, Marcus Mariota
Replacement options:Colin Kaepernick (at CHI), Mark Sanchez (at JAX), Matthew Stafford (at NO)

