Bess: Henne, 'Fins keeping absent WR Marshall up to speed

Published: Jun 17, 2011 at 06:34 AM

While little is known about Brandon Marshall or his health status in the wake of an April stabbing, one thing is: the wide receiver has not been seen at any of the player-run workouts organized by Miami Dolphins quarterback Chad Henne.

Brown, Williams in Miami's plans?

Dolphins GM Jeff Ireland hinted Thursday that changes could be coming to the team's backfield, which has featured Ronnie Brown and Ricky Williams since 2005. **More ...**

» Williams wants to stay in Miami
» Ex-Doplphins QB White to try UFL
» 'Fins rookie cuts lawns during lockout

On Thursday, wide receiver Davone Bess provided a brief Marshall update, via the *Palm Beach Post*, to WQAM-560 in Miami.

Bess said Marshall, whose wife was arrested after police say she stabbed Marshall in the abdomen in April, is gettting ready for the 2011 season.

"He's going through a lot right now, and everybody understands that," Bess said. But "he's definitely been learning the information. Chad's been giving him the information, I've talked to him a few times, going over a lot of the concepts, a lot of the routes."

Marshall's wife, Michi Nogami-Marshall, went back to jail again last week when she was found to have violated a restraining order issued after her April arrest.

According to police, Nogami-Marshall was arrested Friday, June 10 after a "verbal dispute" at the couple's home in Southwest Ranches, Fla.

Marshall, who signed a five-year, $50 million contract last year after four seasons with the Denver Broncos, caught 86 passes for 1,014 yards in 14 games with the Dolphins last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh names Mekhi Becton starting right tackle after preseason finale

Following the New York Jets' 32-24 preseason win over the New York Giants, Jets head coach Robert Saleh has named Mekhi Becton the starting right tackle for Week 1.
news

Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen (knee) heading to injured reserve, won't play in 2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht on Saturday announced during the team's preseason finale versus the Ravens that Jensen will be placed on season-ending injured reserve.
news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sees opportunity for Trey Lance to develop under Dak Prescott 

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sees a great opportunity for newly acquired QB Trey Lance to learn and develop under Dak Prescott.
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers caps preseason appearance with TD pass to Garrett Wilson

Aaron Rodgers made his preseason debut with the New York Jets on Saturday night and capped off his highly anticipated appearance with a touchdown pass to WR Garrett Wilson.