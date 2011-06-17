Bess: Henne, 'Fins keeping absent WR Marshall up to speed

While little is known about Brandon Marshall or his health status in the wake of an April stabbing, one thing is: the wide receiver has not been seen at any of the player-run workouts organized by Miami Dolphins quarterback Chad Henne.
Brown, Williams in Miami's plans?
Dolphins GM Jeff Ireland hinted Thursday that changes could be coming to the team's backfield, which has featured Ronnie Brown and Ricky Williams since 2005. **More ...**
On Thursday, wide receiver Davone Bess provided a brief Marshall update, via the *Palm Beach Post*, to WQAM-560 in Miami.
Bess said Marshall, whose wife was arrested after police say she stabbed Marshall in the abdomen in April, is gettting ready for the 2011 season.
"He's going through a lot right now, and everybody understands that," Bess said. But "he's definitely been learning the information. Chad's been giving him the information, I've talked to him a few times, going over a lot of the concepts, a lot of the routes."
Marshall's wife, Michi Nogami-Marshall, went back to jail again last week when she was found to have violated a restraining order issued after her April arrest.
According to police, Nogami-Marshall was arrested Friday, June 10 after a "verbal dispute" at the couple's home in Southwest Ranches, Fla.
Marshall, who signed a five-year, $50 million contract last year after four seasons with the Denver Broncos, caught 86 passes for 1,014 yards in 14 games with the Dolphins last season.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.