'Bert the Conqueror' knows thrills, fantasy football

Kreischer: They all scared me a little, but the craziest thing I've done is jump off the Stratosphere in Las Vegas. I literally spiraled for the three days before. I was having dreams of falling off buildings, the night before I was throwing up in a bathtub and calling my wife to run away. It made me question every decision I made in my adult life. And I was in a hotel looking at the big needle. That's all I saw all day long, just how tall that needle was. But when I was up at the top of the building, my last thought before I actually jumped was "Screw it". I told my cameraman, "Let's just do it right now." I panicked and just jumped, and 16 seconds later I was on the ground.