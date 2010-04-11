Berry sits at the head of a solid class of defensive backs

Taylor Mays from USC may have been a top-10 pick if he came out last year but since then has been under the microscope for his coverage skills. The 230-pound safety absolutely impressed everyone at the NFL Scouting Combine with unofficial times under 4.3 seconds in the 40-yard dash, but he had one interception last season, just three passes defensed, no forced fumbles and appeared to struggle in space. Some think he's the next Roy Williams, while others think he will be an intimidating force on an NFL defense. He may slip out of the first round, which would take some of the edge off the boom-or-bust label, but his measurables should get at least one team to take him in the first round and then the pressure is on to live up to the expectations. Other players in this category include Oklahoma State's Perrish Cox and Florida State's Myron Rolle.