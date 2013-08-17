Bernard sharp in Bengals' win over off-target Titans

CINCINNATI -- With All-Pro receiver A.J. Green watching again, the Bengals' offense had an impressive first half in a 27-19 preseason victory over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night.
Rookie running back Giovani Bernard carried seven times for 37 yards and one touchdown, and he also turned a short pass into a 22-yard gain, giving Cincinnati (2-0) the diversity it's seeking out of the backfield.
After failing to score in the first quarter of a 34-10 win in Atlanta last week, the Bengals' starters piled up 220 yards in the first half. Andy Dalton was 9-of-14 passing for 115 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown pass.
The Titans (0-2) failed to get a touchdown out of their starting offense in the first half, and their kickers missed three consecutive field-goal attempts.
