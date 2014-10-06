Bernard Pollard will miss rest of season for Titans

Bernard Pollard's second season in Tennessee is over. The Titans safety has a ruptured Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season, coach Ken Whisenhunt announced on Monday.
Whisenhunt also revealed that starting quarterback Jake Locker has a bruised thumb with lots if swelling, but it appears there was no structural damage.
Pollard had played nearly every snap for the Titans this year, enjoying a solid season as the team's starter. Locker, meanwhile, can't seem to make it through more than one or two starts without getting hurt. Whisenhunt said he wanted to see how Locker's thumb responded this week before guessing about his status for the team's game against Jacksonville this week.
If Locker doesn't start, Charlie Whitehurst would likely get the call at quarterback again. But the Titans may not be far away from giving rookie Zach Mettenberger a test drive.
