Bernard Pollard keeps Ravens' termination notice in locker

Published: Jul 30, 2013 at 09:27 AM

It's been more than four months since the Baltimore Ravensdropped the hammer, but safety Bernard Pollard isn't quite letting bygones be bygones.

Reporting from Tennessee Titans training camp, NFL.com's Albert Breer shared an interesting keepsake that Pollard keeps posted in his locker with his new team: the notice of termination he received from the Ravens on March 14.

The Ravens' release of Pollard came shortly after the hard-hitting veteran helped the team become Super Bowl XLVII champions. Pollard spent two years with the Ravens and finished the 2012 season with 98 tackles, two sacks and an interception in 13 starts. It might be a surprise -- or a burn, to Pollard -- that the termination letter cites "skill or performance" as the reason for his release.

If you needed further proof that Pollard won't make it to a Ravens family reunion anytime soon, remember that in May he chose not to attend the White House festivities with his former team.

"At the end of the day, I know what happened, I know what took place," Pollard told WJZ-FM in May. "I'm sorry, I just don't want to be in the room with certain people."

Looks like Pollard has no problem staying motivated.

