Bernard Pollard: I wouldn't root for Tennessee Titans

"I'm going to try to (tick) some people off," Pollard said. "We have talent. We have guys that can take the roof off and guys that can be stars in this league. It's time for us to do that. We're a 1-3 football team. The first quarter was ... horrible. We sucked butt. I say that again, and I mean what I say: We were horrible. But we have a shot at being a very good football team, and I'm going to try and pull that out of all of us. ... Right now, we're doormats to a lot of people around the league."