Bentley cleared to play

Later, his injury became infected with staph, and the virus became so severe that Bentley said it nearly killed him and that doctors had considered amputation of his leg.

Bentley said he will return to Arizona, where he has spent the past several months rehabbing his injury. He plans to be back in Cleveland on Thursday to report for training camp.

Bentley will likely have to pass a team physical before the Browns allow him back on the field.

"That really doesn't matter to me," said Bentley, who signed a six-year, $36 million contract with the Browns in March 2006. "The top doctor in the field has told me that I'm OK. I've just got to keep making progress.

"The last person to go into my knee says I'm OK, and that's good enough for me."

Browns general manager Phil Savage was not immediately available for comment.

Bentley underwent four surgeries after injuring his knee. The first was to repair the torn tendon and the other three were to fix damage caused by the staph infection, which led to two long hospital stays for the 27-year-old.

He was scheduled to have a fifth procedure on the knee in June, but Bentley said Warren decided against it because of how much progress the 6-foot-2, 310-pounder was making.