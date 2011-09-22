Benson suspended three games for offseason incident

Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson will appeal a three-game suspension dished out by the NFL, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
With Cedric Benson facing a suspension, Michael Fabiano has a Bengals running back that will now be featured and is a must-add player in most fantasy football formats. More ...
The seventh-year veteran received the discipline following his latest off-field incident this offseason. The NFL declined comment on the matter as did Eugene Parker, Benson's agent.
Benson spent five days in a Texas jail earlier this month for misdemeanor assault. The jail spell took care of two misdemeanor assault cases in Austin, Texas. He pleaded no contest and was given a 20-day jail sentence that was reduced in part because he volunteered to mop floors and help paint crews. He also got credit for time served after his arrests.
Benson is expected to play for the Bengalsthis week against the San Francisco 49ers. The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that Benson's appeal hearing will be held on Tuesday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.