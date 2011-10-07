Benson, NFL still await word on Bengal's appeal of suspension

Published: Oct 07, 2011 at 10:10 AM

Cedric Benson and the NFL haven't been notified with the results of the running back's appeal of his three-game suspension, a league source said Friday, meaning he will play in the Cincinnati Bengals' Sunday game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Benson's appeal was heard by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's designee, Harold Henderson, and will be presented to the non-injury grievance arbitrators appointed by the NFL Players Association and the league, per the new collective bargaining agreement.

In the meantime, Benson's non-injury grievance is proceeding, and the league filed its response this week, sources said.

Benson also has filed a charge against the NFLPA related to his suspension and inclusion on a list of players deemed eligible for discipline for their actions during the 4½-month NFL lockout. Benson received a three-game suspension from the league after pleading no contest to an assault charge for which he served five days in jail last month.

Benson will meet with officials from the National Labor Relations Board next week to answer questions and aid in its investigation of his charge.

