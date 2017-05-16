Around the NFL

Bennett: Seattle would be 'perfect' for Kaepernick

May 16, 2017
Kevin Patra

The Seattle Seahawksare entertaining the idea of bringing quarterback Colin Kaepernick aboard as a backup to Russell Wilson. At least one Seahawks player is on board with the potential signing.

Michael Bennett, who was among several Seahawks players to support Kaepernick during his national anthem protests last season, told 710 ESPN on Tuesday the quarterback would fit in Seattle.

"A person that's dedicating their life to creating change, why wouldn't you want that type of leadership in your locker room? Why wouldn't you want to give (a chance to) a person that's dealt with people calling him wanting to kill him because of his choices in life? I don't know why people feel like that is a problem," Bennett said.

"I think Kaepernick getting an opportunity to be on our team would be really cool, really a good base for him because you have a coach like Coach (Pete) Carroll who's up for challenges like that, you have an owner who ... gives back to homeless, you've got players on your team that give back in the community, you've got Russell Wilson, who shows our team is built around community. So this is a perfect place for him."

The comments about Kaepernick's leadership echo what Bennett told NFL Network in March.

Bennett added in his radio hit on Tuesday that Kaepernick's mobility would fit in the Seahawks offense if he signed and was forced to play due to an injury to Wilson. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport later added that Wilson would have no issue with the Seahawks adding a former NFC West foe.

NFL Network's Michael Silver reported Monday that Seahawks GM John Schneider reached out to Kaepernick's agent last Friday.

