Bennett returns to Halas Hall ahead of Bears minicamp

The Chicago Bears tight end reported to the team facility for a physical ahead of Tuesday's on-field minicamp session, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The Chicago Tribune first reported the news.
Bennett sat out the entirety of the team's voluntary OTAs this spring, hoping to get a new contract.
Rapoport reported prior to the NFL Draft that Bennett was on the trading block, but a swap never materialized.
The tight end, with two years left at just over $10 million on his current deal, likely wanted to avoid fines for skipping minicamp.
With the Bears installing a new offense under coach John Fox and coordinator Adam Gase, it's vital for Chicago to have their best pass-catching tight end on the field for as much work as possible.
