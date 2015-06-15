 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Bennett returns to Halas Hall ahead of Bears minicamp

Published: Jun 15, 2015 at 08:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Martellus Bennett is back at Halas Hall.

The Chicago Bears tight end reported to the team facility for a physical ahead of Tuesday's on-field minicamp session, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The Chicago Tribune first reported the news.

Bennett sat out the entirety of the team's voluntary OTAs this spring, hoping to get a new contract.

Rapoport reported prior to the NFL Draft that Bennett was on the trading block, but a swap never materialized.

The tight end, with two years left at just over $10 million on his current deal, likely wanted to avoid fines for skipping minicamp.

With the Bears installing a new offense under coach John Fox and coordinator Adam Gase, it's vital for Chicago to have their best pass-catching tight end on the field for as much work as possible.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Dez Bryant's contract situation and ranks the best backfields for the 2015 season. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers' J.K. Dobbins says he's '100 percent,' excited to reunite with Gus Edwards, Greg Roman

After recovering from another season-ending injury suffered in 2023, new Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins said Monday that he feels good and is ready to shake off any negative associations.
news

Eagles sign ex-Jets OT Mekhi Becton to one-year deal 

Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is signing a one-year deal with Philly, the team announced Monday. 
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce agrees to terms on new two-year, $34.25M deal

The Chiefs and TE Travis Kelce have agreed to terms on a new two-year, $34.25M deal, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Patriots DT Christian Barmore agrees to four-year extension worth up to $92 million

The New England Patriots have agreed to terms on a four-year extension with defensive tackle Christian Barmore that's worth up to $92 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Free-agent WR Jarvis Landry expected to participate in Jaguars' rookie camp

Five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry is expected to participate in the Jacksonville Jaguars' upcoming rookie camp, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.
news

Rookie DB Cooper DeJean willing to play 'wherever' within Eagles' secondary

After trading up to select Cooper DeJean in the second round, Eagles GM Howie Roseman says the Iowa defensive back has the ability to play at several different positions in the secondary. 
news

Bengals' Dax Hill making position switch from safety to cornerback

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that the plan is to move former first-rounder Dax Hill from safety to cornerback for the 2024 season.
news

Broncos GM George Paton believes Bo Nix 'more game-ready' than younger QBs

After selecting Bo Nix at No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton believes the Oregon signal-caller is "more game-ready" than younger quarterbacks.
news

Cowboys, RB Ezekiel Elliott agree to terms on reunion 

Running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms on deal that will bring the multi-time former Pro Bowler back, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning.
news

Taulia Tagovailoa, brother of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, to participate in Seahawks' rookie camp

The Seattle Seahawks have invited Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to participate in their rookie minicamp next weekend, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Sunday.
news

Texans announce WR Tank Dell sustained minor wound from shooting Saturday night, released from hospital

Texans wide receiver Tank Dell sustained minor wounds in a shooting in Sanford, Florida on Saturday night, the team announced in a statement Sunday. According to Houston, Dell "has been released from the hospital and is in good spirits."