Bennett, Incognito nursing injuries for Rams

ST. LOUIS -- Drew Bennett did not practice Tuesday for the St. Louis Rams but the wide receiver said he expects to play in Sunday's season opener against the visiting Carolina Panthers.
Bennett, a free agent signee, has a strained quad muscle.
"I'm doing fine and I expect to play," Bennett said. "I did a pretty good workout in the training room today. I'm anxious to make my debut. I want to be healthy."
The muscle "got tight" during Saturday's practice and Bennett has been getting treatment since then.
The Rams have high expectations for Bennett, who led the Tennessee Titans in receptions the last two seasons. He signed a six-year contract to become the team's third receiver behind Torry Holt and Isaac Bruce. He replaced Kevin Curtis, who left to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Bennett led the Titans with 46 receptions for 737 yards last season and ranks ninth on the team's career list with 273 catches for 4,033 yards and 25 touchdowns. He played his first six seasons with Tennessee after breaking in as an undrafted player.
Bennett's 16-yard average ranked third in the AFC and seventh in the league last season among players with at least 45 receptions. Bennett's best season was in 2004, when he had personal bests with 80 receptions, 1,247 yards and 11 touchdowns and started all 16 games.
Left guard Richie Incognito is still nursing a high ankle sprain sustained in a preseason game with San Diego. He had his practice time limited Tuesday.
"I don't know right now," Linehan said. "He's real limited. We'll determine that Friday."
Incognito was more positive in his evaluation.
"Right now, I feel real good," he said. "I think it'll be a collective decision. If I feel good, I'll play."
The Rams first-string offense did not score a touchdown in the preseason but Bennett said that is not a concern.
"The preseason is exactly what it is," Bennett said. "I think Marc (Bulger) said it great. He said it matters but it doesn't count. Now, it counts. Guys are taking extra preparation. There's more focus. The tempo is different. There's more of a buzz for the opening week.
"We know we'll play more than a quarter this week."
