Benjamin Watson spins big year into deal with Ravens

Benjamin Watson has parlayed an unlikely breakout season with the Saints into a new contract elsewhere.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the veteran tight end will sign a two-year, $8 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens after Wednesday's signing period begins, according to a source informed of his situation.
Watson had the best season of his 12-year career with the Saints in 2015, setting career highs with 74 catches for 825 yards and six touchdowns. He will join a tight end group in Baltimore that already includes Crockett Gillmore and Maxx Williams. The Dennis Pittacomeback dream appears to be officially over -- in Baltimore at least.
Expect Watson to see plenty of targets from Joe Flacco while serving in a mentor role to Gillmore and Williams. Watson has experience in the AFC North from his 2010-2012 run with the Cleveland Browns. He has spent the last three seasons in New Orleans.
Watson's career began with the Patriots as a first-round pick in 2004. Flacco becomes the third Super Bowl MVP quarterback Watson has played with in his long career.