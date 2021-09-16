Bengals WR Tee Higgins to change from Chad Ochocinco's No. 85 to No. 5

Tee Higgins﻿' days as No. 85 -- and as Chad Ochocinco 2.0, for that matter -- are coming to a close. But a new No. 5 is on his way.

Higgins, the Bengals' dynamic second-season wide receiver, said this will be the last season he dons No. 85 and will make the switch to his college number of No. 5.

"I keep seeing on Twitter, 'Ochocinco 2.0,'" Higgins said Thursday, via ESPN's Ben Baby. "I don't want to be a 2.0. No disrespect to Chad. He's a great receiver, this and that. I just don't want to be a 2.0 for myself, man. I want to be Tee Higgins, 1.0, No. 5."

Donning No. 85 for his rookie and sophomore campaigns with the Bengals, Higgins has had a big jersey to fill and is off to a great start.

Ochocinco (formerly known as Chad Johnson) starred for the Bengals for a decade, making it to six Pro Bowls, earning two All-Pro designations and garnering a reputation for being one of the NFL's most colorful players and talented wide receivers during his run.

Higgins, who eclipsed 900 yards receiving as a rookie and hauled in a touchdown in Week 1 of this season, believes that when he takes off the No. 85, he might be the last player to wear it for Cincinnati, alluding to the Bengals possibly (and deservedly) retiring it in honor of Johnson.