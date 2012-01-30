Bengals WR Simpson pleads not guilty to drug trafficking

Published: Jan 30, 2012 at 06:30 AM

COVINGTON, Ky. -- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jerome Simpson has pleaded not guilty to marijuana trafficking.

Simpson entered the plea on Monday in Kenton County Circuit Court in Covington. A grand jury indicted the four-year veteran on one count of marijuana trafficking in excess of eight ounces on Jan. 19.

Simpson has been under investigation since September when agents from California tracked a package shipped to his northern Kentucky home. They said it contained 2½ pounds of marijuana. Authorities said a search of Simpson's home also turned up six more pounds of marijuana, smoking pipes and scales.

The 2008 second-round draft pick from Coastal Carolina caught 53 passes for 758 yards and four touchdowns this season. Simpson can become a free agent after completing the final year of his contract.

