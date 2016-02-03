Bengals WR Marvin Jones excited to test free agency

Around the NFL

Chris Wesseling

Cincinnati Bengals wideout Marvin Jones is eager to test free agency, realizing he could be the belle of the ball in a soft wide-receiver market.

"I love Cincinnati," Jones told NFL Media's Scott Hanson on Wednesday. "...But at the same time, I am a free agent. It wouldn't be good for me not to test the waters a little bit. It's just an exciting process."

As is the case with most impending free agents, Jones has no interest in offering the Bengals a hometown discount. He plans to "look at all angles" on the market, hoping an irresistible opportunity presents itself.

If Alshon Jeffery draws the Bears' franchise tag, Jones will be vying with Anquan Boldin and Travis Benjamin as the most coveted wide receivers available.

Although Jones has missed 22 games in four years, he has averaged a respectable 58 receptions, 764 yards and seven touchdowns with a 63.3 catch rate in his last two healthy seasons.

As a high-end No. 2 receiver in his prime, he should be targeting a new deal in the range of Golden Tate's five-year, $31 million salary.

His best chance of getting overpaid might just be following Hue Jackson to Cleveland, filling a need for a Browns franchise that struggles to find playmakers year-in and year-out.

