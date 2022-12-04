Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) active, RB Joe Mixon (concussion) inactive vs. Chiefs

It's all systems go for the Cincinnati Bengals offense's most dynamic talent in their showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is active for the Bengals' Week 13 game against the Chiefs, but running back Joe Mixon is inactive.

Mixon (concussion) and Chase (hip) had each drawn questionable designations coming into the day. Chase will play for the first time since Week 7, while Mixon will miss his second game in a row.

With the Bengals aiming to defeat the Chiefs for the third game in a row – including last season's AFC Championship Game triumph -- they will be without their leading rusher, but having Chase back is a major boon for Cincinnati and a major concern for Kansas City.

Mixon's rushed for 605 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games this year.

Chase, meanwhile, has a team-high six touchdown receptions to go with 47 receptions and 605 yards in seven games.

In Week 17 last season, Chase absolutely carved up the Chiefs with a rookie-record 266 yards receiving on 11 catches with three touchdowns. In Cincy's playoff win, Chase added another touchdown on six catches for 54 yards.

In Mixon's continued absence, Samaje Perine will continue to lead the way out of the backfield and will look to sustain recent success as he's tallied five total touchdowns over the past two games.