Around the NFL

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) active, RB Joe Mixon (concussion) inactive vs. Chiefs

Published: Dec 04, 2022 at 02:56 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

It's all systems go for the Cincinnati Bengals offense's most dynamic talent in their showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is active for the Bengals' Week 13 game against the Chiefs, but running back Joe Mixon is inactive.

Mixon (concussion) and Chase (hip) had each drawn questionable designations coming into the day. Chase will play for the first time since Week 7, while Mixon will miss his second game in a row.

With the Bengals aiming to defeat the Chiefs for the third game in a row – including last season's AFC Championship Game triumph -- they will be without their leading rusher, but having Chase back is a major boon for Cincinnati and a major concern for Kansas City.

Mixon's rushed for 605 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games this year.

Chase, meanwhile, has a team-high six touchdown receptions to go with 47 receptions and 605 yards in seven games.

In Week 17 last season, Chase absolutely carved up the Chiefs with a rookie-record 266 yards receiving on 11 catches with three touchdowns. In Cincy's playoff win, Chase added another touchdown on six catches for 54 yards.

In Mixon's continued absence, Samaje Perine will continue to lead the way out of the backfield and will look to sustain recent success as he's tallied five total touchdowns over the past two games.

The Chiefs (9-2) and Bengals (7-4) kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 13: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 13 Sunday.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (knee) left game, ruled out vs. Broncos

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a knee injury and will not return against the Denver Broncos.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 13 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Injury roundup: Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey (ankle), S Kyle Hamilton expected to play vs. Broncos

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (ankle) and safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) are both expected to play Sunday versus the Broncos, Rapoport reported.

news

Deion Sanders agrees to become next head coach at Colorado

After a 27-5 record in three years with Jackson State, Deion Sanders has agreed to become Colorado's next head coach.

news

Lions WR Jameson Williams activated from NFI list before Sunday's game vs. Jaguars

The Detroit Lions have activated rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams ahead of Sunday's Week 13 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Rams place QB Matthew Stafford (neck) on injured reserve

The Los Angeles Rams have placed quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bucs QB Tom Brady with six games left in the season: 'Hopefully our best is ahead of us'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared why he believes the team can turn it around with six games left in the season.

news

Packers OT David Bakhtiari undergoes emergency appendectomy, will miss Week 13 vs. Bears

Packers OT David Bakhtiari underwent an emergency appendectomy and will miss the Packers' Week 13 game against Chicago, the team announced.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (left shoulder) avoids injury report, appears set to return vs. Packers

Justin Fields is on track to return to the field this weekend. The Bears quarterback did not appear on Chicago's Friday injury report, essentially clearing the way for him to start Sunday versus NFC North rival Green Bay.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE