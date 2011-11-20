Bengals WR Green sidelined vs. Ravens with knee injury

Published: Nov 20, 2011 at 02:12 AM

BALTIMORE -- Rookie wide receiver A.J. Green's injured knee will sideline him for Sunday's crucial AFC North showdown with the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said Sunday morning.

Lewis said the Bengals' medical staff tested Green's knee Saturday night and determined it hadn't improved as much as the team wanted. Green, who hyperextended his right knee last weekend making a touchdown catch against Pittsburgh Steelers, was listed as doubtful on the team's injury report Friday.

The Bengals later confirmed that Green was inactive Sunday, Andre Caldwell is expected to start in his place.

Cincinnati's inactives also included safety Robert Sands, linebacker Dontay Moch, offensive tackle Anthony Collins and tight end Donald Lee.

However, Green is close to being able to play, and the Bengals expect him to be ready for a Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

