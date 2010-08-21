Bengals worried Wilson's knee injury might end his season

Cincinnati Bengals safety Gibril Wilson suffered a knee injury during Friday's preseason victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, and there is concern that he will miss the entire season, according to the team's official Web site.
Wilson injured the knee during the second quarter and didn't return.
There is no official confirmation that Wilson has suffered a tear to his anterior cruciate ligament or medial collateral ligament, which would end his season.
"We will know how serious it is later this week. Indications are it's not likely we'll have him," Bengals coach Marvin Lewistold The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sunday.
Wilson's absence leaves the Bengals thin at safety and looking for support behind Roy Williams, Chris Crocker and Chinedum Ndukwe.
In addition, offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth didn't practice Sunday and was seen wearing a protective cast on his thumb, according to The Enquirer. The extent of the injury is unknown.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.