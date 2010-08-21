Bengals worried Wilson's knee injury might end his season

Published: Aug 21, 2010 at 10:14 AM

Cincinnati Bengals safety Gibril Wilson suffered a knee injury during Friday's preseason victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, and there is concern that he will miss the entire season, according to the team's official Web site.

Wilson injured the knee during the second quarter and didn't return.

There is no official confirmation that Wilson has suffered a tear to his anterior cruciate ligament or medial collateral ligament, which would end his season.

"We will know how serious it is later this week. Indications are it's not likely we'll have him," Bengals coach Marvin Lewistold The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sunday.

Wilson's absence leaves the Bengals thin at safety and looking for support behind Roy Williams, Chris Crocker and Chinedum Ndukwe.

In addition, offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth didn't practice Sunday and was seen wearing a protective cast on his thumb, according to The Enquirer. The extent of the injury is unknown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reports for training camp amid contract uncertainty

Lamar Jackson is in the building. The Ravens quarterback reported for training camp Thursday, coincidentally on the same day Kyler Murray inked a big-time extension. Is Jackson next?

news

Browns work out QBs A.J. McCarron, Josh Rosen as Cleveland explores options for training camp

The Cleveland Browns worked out free-agent signal-callers A.J. McCarron and Josh Rosen on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Kyler Murray, Cardinals agree to terms on contract extension through 2028 season

The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms on a five-year extension for their two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per sources.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW