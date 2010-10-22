Bengals' Whitworth: Palmer taking heat to protect team

"People want the sparks and big offense and when it doesn't always happen, Carson's the guy," said Whitworth, the team's starting left tackle. "We've had a lot of penalties and we've got new receivers with Jordan Shipley and Jermaine Gresham. Even (Terrell Owens), a veteran. There are a lot of things going on including route depth and how things like that are being executed. When things aren't perfect, it looks a lot worse on the quarterback than it actually might have been.