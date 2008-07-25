Bengals waive RB Irons after he fails team physical

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals waived running back Kenny Irons on Friday after he failed a physical examination earlier this week.
Irons tore a left knee ligament during a preseason game at Detroit in August. The 24-year-old from Dacula, Ga., spent the season on the injured list.
If no other team claims his rights, the Bengals could re-sign Irons and put him on a reserve list. But he would not be eligible to play this season.
Irons was a 2007 second-round draft choice from Auburn.
The team's remaining running backs include starter Rudi Johnson, followed by Kenny Watson, Chris Perry and DeDe Dorsey.
