Around the NFL

Bengals voice frustration in 0-2 start, lack of offense

Published: Sep 14, 2017 at 08:26 PM

Being 0-2 is one thing. Being 0-2 without scoring a single touchdown in those two games? That's bad.

Plenty of Cincinnati Bengals took to the media after their 13-9 loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday night to vent their frustrations with the team's lack of wins, and, more specifically, the lack of offense.

"I am shocked. Yes, I am," coach Marvin Lewis said of his offense's performance through the first two weeks of the season so far, via the team's official website. "We should be better."

"It's bad because we have so much talent. We shouldn't be playing this bad," receiver A.J. Green added.

"What's frustrating to me is we're not punching it in," cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick said. "Everybody has weapons. They have high paid receivers, cornerbacks. Everybody has players. They just outplayed us tonight."

"Not scoring a touchdown in two games is not good. I don't have the answers, but we have to figure it out," tight end Tyler Eifert said.

The quotes go on and on. The frustration with the Bengals' offense -- which was shut out in a Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and which managed just three fields goals Thursday night -- was readily apparent in the post-game interviews.

"If you win field position and defense, you should win the [bleeping] game," cornerback Adam Jones said, via Fox19's Jeremy Rauch.

Most of the Bengals didn't offer up solutions. Take it one day at a time, focus in -- all the common clichés were spouted around.

Green, however, did have one suggestion.

"As one of the leaders of the offense, I feel like when we're not having a spark, I need the ball in my hands somehow, somewhere, we gotta find a way to get me the ball," Green told reporters. "We're not doing that right now."

Feeding a playmaker like Green, who caught just five passes on eight targets for 67 yards against the Texans, would certainly be a start. But the Bengals need far more than just a few more catches from their Pro Bowl wideout to right the ship.

And they know that.

"Obviously, we need to come out firing next week," center Russell Bodine said. "Obviously, we certainly haven't played well enough to win, as it shows."

