Bengals unlikely to deal QB Palmer before deadline

Trades that should happen
With Tuesday's trade deadline looming, Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown said Thursday that there were no deals in the works that would move the veteran quarterback.
"There are none discussed or processed as we speak," Brown told Bengals.com. "I've had my say on it. That's all there is to say."
The next date for the team to move Palmer, who has maintained he would remain out of football unless traded, would be at the 2012 NFL Draft. Brown did not rule out the option but said "we have not looked that far ahead."
Earlier in the week at the NFL Fall Meeting, Brown declined comment when asked about the possibility of trading Palmer.