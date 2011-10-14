Bengals unlikely to deal QB Palmer before deadline

Published: Oct 13, 2011 at 11:29 PM

Carson Palmer doesn't appear to be headed for a new team any time soon.

Trades that should happen

The NFL trade deadline is less than a week away. With teams already starting to move, Gil Brandt suggests some other deals that make sense. **More ...**

With Tuesday's trade deadline looming, Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown said Thursday that there were no deals in the works that would move the veteran quarterback.

"There are none discussed or processed as we speak," Brown told Bengals.com. "I've had my say on it. That's all there is to say."

The next date for the team to move Palmer, who has maintained he would remain out of football unless traded, would be at the 2012 NFL Draft. Brown did not rule out the option but said "we have not looked that far ahead."

Earlier in the week at the NFL Fall Meeting, Brown declined comment when asked about the possibility of trading Palmer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Firefighters battling large fire at home of Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

Firefighters were battling a fire at the home of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill on Wednesday afternoon.
news

A.J. Brown says Eagles' issues are not with coaches: 'Coaches play zero snaps this year'

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown addressed the media on Wednesday and said that recent issues are not due to the Philadelphia coaching staff, while adding that he believes the team is close to righting the ship.
news

Rams to start QB Carson Wentz in regular-season finale with playoff berth secured

The Los Angeles Rams will start Carson Wentz on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday, per sources informed of the situation.
news

Who will win Super Bowl LVIII? Ranking 9 most likely NFL champions as 2023 regular season winds down

As the 2023 NFL regular season comes to a close, it's time to start thinking about how the playoffs could transpire -- and specifically, who will win Super Bowl LVIII? Adam Schein ranks the nine most likely teams to lift the Lombardi Trophy next month in Las Vegas.