Bengals turn to rookie kicker Reed to replace Nugent

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals signed former Ohio State University kicker Aaron Pettrey to replace another former Buckeye on Tuesday.
Kicker Mike Nugent was lost for the season after tearing a knee ligament during a successful onside kick play in the closing minutes of Sunday's 23-17 loss at Indianapolis. The Bengals signed Nugent, a sixth-year pro from Ohio State, in April.
Pettrey joined the Carolina Panthers in April as a college free agent, was waived, then played in one preseason game for the Detroit Lions. He missed a 42-yard field goal try and made a point-after kick.
The Bengals also signed free-agent offensive tackle Kirk Chambers, a sixth-year NFL player from Stanford who has played for the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills.
