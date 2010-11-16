Bengals turn to rookie kicker Reed to replace Nugent

Published: Nov 16, 2010 at 03:22 AM

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals signed former Ohio State University kicker Aaron Pettrey to replace another former Buckeye on Tuesday.

Kicker Mike Nugent was lost for the season after tearing a knee ligament during a successful onside kick play in the closing minutes of Sunday's 23-17 loss at Indianapolis. The Bengals signed Nugent, a sixth-year pro from Ohio State, in April.

Pettrey joined the Carolina Panthers in April as a college free agent, was waived, then played in one preseason game for the Detroit Lions. He missed a 42-yard field goal try and made a point-after kick.

The Bengals also signed free-agent offensive tackle Kirk Chambers, a sixth-year NFL player from Stanford who has played for the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

