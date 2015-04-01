Around the NFL

Bengals troll Browns with 'fresh new look' for team

Published: Apr 01, 2015 at 11:58 AM

The Bengals decided to have some fun at the expense of an intrastate rival this April Fools' Day.

The Bengals took a page out of the Browns' book on Wednesday, using their official Twitter account to tease a "fresh new look" for the team in 2015.

The hyperlink takes readers to an article on the team's official website, where the "changes" are unveiled. "The iconic orange of the helmet and logo has been energized with a bright, vivid orange," it reads. "The new color pops against the contrasting black of the classic Bengals stripes."

Then, the kicker ...

It's all a not-so-subtle troll job of the Browns, who teased changes to their uniform for months before unveiling an updated logo that looked nearly identical to the 2014 version. A snarling canine from the Dawg Pound was also introduced as a secondary logo. The team additionally explained that a new brown facemask represented toughness and the "play like a Brown mantra."

The Browns will complete the reveal of their updated look on April 14. Team president Alec Scheiner promised a "more radical" change than the logo reveal. We'll let you know if the Browns seek revenge in the social media realm.

UPDATE: The Browns bark back!

Around The NFL boss Gregg Rosenthal believes the Browns "brought a knife to a gun fight." We disagree, but we wonder what took so long. The stakes are too high for indecision!

The latest Around The NFL Podcast debates which players are most likely to break prominent records and discusses Jameis Winston's pro day. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

