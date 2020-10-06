Pittsburgh Steelers to permit fans at Heinz Field this Sunday; Bengals to increase attendance to 12,000

The Pittsburgh Steelers have received approval from the state of Pennsylvania to have fans attend games at Heinz Field going forward this season.

Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Health Department announced Tuesday that they have adjusted their limits on gatherings, allowing for 15 percent of maximum occupancy up to 7,500 for venues with a capacity of more than 10,000.

Steelers president Art Rooney II announced approximately 5,500 seats in the lower bowl will be available to fans for this Sunday's game against the Eagles.

"We are pleased to welcome back our fans to Heinz Field this Sunday when we host the Philadelphia Eagles," Rooney said in a statement. "We appreciate the guidance of our public health officials to make this possible.

"Under the guidance provided by the Governor's office, we are limited to 7,500 total in the stadium, which includes players, coaches, stadium staff, etc. Based on these limitations we will only be able to make available to our fans approximately 5,500 seats in the lower seating bowl at Heinz Field. Priority will be given to our season ticket holders who did not opt out this season. Seat selection opportunities will be based on a computer-generated random selection of season ticket holder accounts. Unfortunately, we may not have tickets available for all season ticket holders for this game.

"All fans entering the stadium will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing protocols throughout Heinz Field. Tailgating will not be permitted in the stadium parking lots. Additional details concerning game day operations will be available prior to the weekend.

"We look forward to hopefully having more fans soon while still maintaining a safe and healthy environment at Heinz Field."

The state of Ohio also has approved a variance allowing the Bengals to host 12,000 spectators at Paul Brown Stadium for each of their six remaining home games this season, the team announced Tuesday. After playing its season opener in an empty stadium, Cincinnati hosted 6,000 spectators this past Sunday against Jacksonville.

The Bengals next play at home on Oct. 25 versus the Browns. The team stated that tickets purchased for the Week 7 clash are still valid, with more details to come later this week. Information on remaining home games (Titans, Giants, Cowboys, Steelers and Ravens) will be available next week.