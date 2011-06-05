Bengals to begin minicamp-type workouts as lockout lingers

CINCINNATI -- Bengals offensive and defensive players will work out at separate locations this week, the first time they've come together as units during the NFL lockout.
Tackle Andrew Whitworth said the whole offense, including rookie quarterback Andy Dalton, has been invited to workouts starting Monday on the University of Cincinnati's practice fields. Whitworth, the team's union representative, helped organize the get-together.
"I've invited the entire offense," Whitworth said in a telephone interview while he sat behind home plate watching a Dodgers-Reds game Sunday at Great American Ball Park. "We'll see tomorrow what guys are here. I know all the quarterbacks will be there, excluding Carson (Palmer)."
Palmer plans to retire if the Bengals refuse to trade him. So far, owner Mike Brown has said he doesn't intend to trade the franchise quarterback, who led the Bengals to their two winning seasons in the last 20 years.
The Bengals picked Dalton in the second round to replace Palmer. They made wide receiver A.J. Green their top pick, giving themselves a replacement for Chad Ochocinco, who could be released once the labor dispute, now in its third month, is settled.
Quarterback Jordan Palmer -- Carson's younger brother -- hosted a week of workouts for receivers, running backs and tight ends near his California home before the draft in April.
The defense plans to work out for the next two weeks at a conditioning facility north of the city. Lineman Domata Peko helped organize the workouts, which will be similar to offseason sessions at Paul Brown Stadium under the old collective bargaining agreement. Coaches aren't allowed to have contact with players during the lockout, which the players are challenging in court.
"This is a two-week minicamp ... designed to build chemistry, cohesiveness, review the defensive playbook and to work on our strength and conditioning as a unit," Peko said in an email.
The defense plans to open the last hour of its workout Tuesday to media coverage. The end of the offense's workout Wednesday will be open.
