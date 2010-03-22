Bengals, Titans awarded maximum four compensatory draft picks

Thirty compensatory picks were awarded to clubs based upon the compensatory pick formula. By rule, two additional choices were awarded at the end of the seventh round to bring the total number of compensatory selections to 32, equaling the number of NFL clubs. The two additional picks were awarded to Detroit and Kansas City based upon the 2009 draft selection order. (Note: St. Louis and Kansas City finished 2008 with identical records. St. Louis chooses second in all odd rounds and Kansas City chooses second in all even rounds. Once compensatory picks have been awarded according to the formula, draft selection order is followed to assign any remaining picks, and for this purpose, the assignment of the pick is made as if it were the eighth round, so Kansas City is awarded the choice.)