Bengals take S Iloka in 5th round

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Bengals completed their busy third round by taking safety George Iloka from Boise State.
Cincinnati has been trying to stock up at safety for several years. The Bengals created an opening at the position when they released Chris Crocker in the offseason.
Cincinnati had three picks in the fifth round on Saturday. The Bengals took cornerback Shaun Prater from Iowa with their first choice, then added receiver Marvin Jones from California before taking Iloka to complete the round.