Bengals take leap on Josh Shaw in fourth round

USC's Josh Shaw has found a home in the NFL after traversing a rocky road out of college.
Shaw, who you might remember as the star cornerback who lied about jumping from the second story of his home to save his drowning nephew, was nabbed by the Bengals in the fourth round on Saturday.
The 6-0, 201-pound cornerback should come in and compete for a spot in a versatile Bengals secondary. He played both cornerback and safety while with the Trojans.
According to NFL Media's Lance Zierlein, Shaw received passing character grades from at least one NFL executive despite his high-profile issue while in school.
He was expected to go in the fifth or sixth round on Saturday.
