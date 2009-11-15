Bengals sweep Steelers, take control of AFC North

The Bengals were so Steelers-like in a game in which the teams' combined offense was 444 yards, it was almost as if they were copying from defensive zenmaster Dick LeBeau's playbook. They didn't let the Steelers convert any of their final 10 third-down plays, pressured Roethlisberger into going 20 of 40 for only 174 yards with four sacks and bottled up Rashard Mendenhall (36 yards, 13 carries) a week after he ran for 155 yards in Denver.