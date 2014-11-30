 Skip to main content
Bengals survive pesky Buccaneers

Published: Nov 30, 2014 at 08:50 AM

TAMPA, Fla. -- Andy Dalton ran for one touchdown and threw to A.J. Green for another Sunday, helping the Cincinnati Bengals stay atop the AFC North with a sloppy 14-13 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dalton shrugged off three first-half interceptions to help the Bengals (8-3-1) win on the road for the third consecutive week, a franchise first.

Cincinnati leads the tightest division race in the NFL, beginning the day with a half-game edge over each of its AFC North rivals. Tampa Bay (2-10) threatened in the closing minutes, however a 21-yard completion that would have put them in field goal range was wiped out after a replay review confirmed the Bucs had 12 men on the field.

Dalton ran for a 5-yard TD in the second quarter, then threw 13 yards to Green to put the Bengals ahead 14-10 late in the third.

