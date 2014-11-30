Bengals survive after late Buccaneers miscue

NOTES: Johnthan Banks, Brandon Dixon and Alterraun Verner had Tampa Bay's interceptions, but the Bucs were only able to turn them into three points - a first-quarter field goal after Banks returned Dalton's first pass of the game 32 yards to Cincinnati 9. ... The Bengals snapped a six-game losing streak in a series Tampa Bay leads 7-4. It was their first win over the Bucs since a 56-23 rout at home in 1989. ... Tampa Bay RB Doug Martin led Tampa Bay with 58 yards rushing on 18 carries. The Bengals have allowed just over 71 per game on the ground the past three weeks.