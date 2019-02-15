Around the NFL

Bengals struggling to land right defensive coordinator

Published: Feb 15, 2019 at 12:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Cincinnati Bengals can't find a taker for their defensive coordinator position.

After numerous swings and misses, new coach Zac Taylor is being stiff-armed in his latest attempt to find a man to pilot his D.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the New Orleans Saints are planning to block the Bengals from interviewing secondary coach Aaron Glenn for their DC position, per sources informed of the decision.

Glenn was just the latest in a growing line of failed attempts for Taylor to land a defensive coordinator. On Friday afternoon, Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that new Ohio State defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley had drawn interest from the Bengals, but a hopeful interview will not come to be as Hafley does not want to renege on his Buckeyes commitment after taking that job just a month prior.

Veteran options like Jack Del Rio, Dennis Allen, Dom Capers and Vance Joseph fell through. Del Rio, in particular, seemed like a favorite early in the process, but the sides determined it wasn't the right fit.

Florida DC Todd Grantham interviewed this week but ultimately decided to return to his post with the Gators.

With Glenn being barred from leaving New Orleans, former Falcons coordinator Marquand Manuel and Rams assistant Aubrey Pleasant remain as two options who have interviewed. However, Manuel was stripped of his play-calling duties in Atlanta before ultimately being fired after the season. And Pleasant has never called a defense. Would the Bengals be comfortable with both a head coach and defensive coordinator who have never called plays in an NFL game?

The Bengals' struggles to land a defensive coordinator highlight one underrated aspect of the entire Find the Next Sean McVay movement: Who will be that Next McVay's Wade Phillips?

Taylor continues to search for the answer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Deion Sanders agrees to become next head coach at Colorado

After a 27-5 record in three years with Jackson State, Deion Sanders has agreed to become Colorado's next head coach.

news

Lions WR Jameson Williams activated from NFI list before Sunday's game vs. Jaguars

The Detroit Lions have activated rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams ahead of Sunday's Week 13 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

Rams place QB Matthew Stafford (neck) on injured reserve

The Los Angeles Rams have placed quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bucs QB Tom Brady with six games left in the season: 'Hopefully our best is ahead of us'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared why he believes the team can turn it around with six games left in the season.

news

Packers OT David Bakhtiari undergoes emergency appendectomy, will miss Week 13 vs. Bears

Packers OT David Bakhtiari underwent an emergency appendectomy and will miss the Packers' Week 13 game against Chicago, the team announced.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (left shoulder) avoids injury report, appears set to return vs. Packers

Justin Fields is on track to return to the field this weekend. The Bears quarterback did not appear on Chicago's Friday injury report, essentially clearing the way for him to start Sunday versus NFC North rival Green Bay.

news

Matthew Stafford (neck) clears concussion protocol, but ruled out vs. Seahawks; QB John Wolford to start

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford cleared concussion protocol but still won't play Sunday against the Seahawks. Coach Sean McVay said Friday that Stafford is out for Week 13 due to a neck injury.

news

Odell Beckham Jr. has 'good visit' with Brian Daboll, Giants; Bills, Cowboys next

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes has hit the visits portion of its elongated journey. The star receiver, who continues to recover from an ACL injury, met with Giants brass Thursday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Dec. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Packers rookie WR Christian Watson on hot streak: 'I'm still on the rise'

Green Bay rookie receiver Christian Watson is on a torrid streak, generating six touchdowns and 265 receiving yards on 12 catches over the past three games. Watson believes he's just scratching the surface of his potential.

news

Aidan Hutchinson on being passed over by Jaguars: 'I guess my arms were just not quite long enough'

The No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft square off Sunday when Travon Walker's Jaguars face Aidan Hutchinson's Lions. Hutchinson said Thursday he thought he would be playing in Jacksonville "for about three months, and then a week before the draft, something changed."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE