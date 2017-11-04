Around the NFL

Bengals' strategy vs. Jags? 'Let Blake throw the ball'

Published: Nov 04, 2017 at 03:15 AM
Jeremy_Bergman_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The book is out on Jacksonville, and the Cincinnati Bengals have studied it ahead of their Week 9 clash in North Florida.

Run. Run. Run. Jacksonville hasn't fooled anyone with their game plan all year, but they haven't tried to from the start. Jags coach Doug Marrone said in July that he wanted "to run the ball every play" and effectively "change the game" in the process. So far, so good.

Behind Leonard Fournette's boffo rookie campaign, the Jaguars lead the league in rushing by over 100 yards (1,183), are the only team to average at least five yards per rush and pace all teams with a 53.1 percent run-play percentage. (That last number is just under 60 percent in home games.)

The downside to this run-first, run-only strategy is that it's now easier in a sense for teams to prepare for the Jags on a weekly basis. It doesn't help that their quarterback play has continued to be sub-standard with Blake Bortles under center. Cincinnati plans to take advantage of Jackonville's signal-caller woes on Sunday afternoon.

"We're not going to let the run game beat us," Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict told the Cincinnati Enquirer this week. "We're going to at least let Blake throw the ball. ... I think the film tells for itself that obviously Fournette can beat you and I'm not sure Blake can beat us. We want to put it in his hands and have him beat us, if he can."

Bortles went into the bye with arguably his two best games of the season, completing 67.2 percent of his passes, throwing 571 yards and two touchdowns over two weeks, a loss to the Rams and a blowout win in Indy. Interestingly enough, Bortles' 330-yard outing against the Colts came without Fournette in the lineup.

But with a healthy Fournette back in the fold against a Cincy defense that has allowed over 100 yards on the ground in their two games since the bye week, the Jags still have the advantage on offense, regardless of how Bortles plays. The onus is on Burfict and company to stack the box, stop the run and deal with the Bortles threat if and when it surfaces.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bengals CB Mike Hilton on Joe Burrow's injury: 'Division might be out of reach, but we still have a chance to get to the playoffs'

With Joe Burrow's sprained wrist looming over Cincinnati, the Bengals (5-5) enter a tough gauntlet of games, but the team is still eyeing the playoffs despite the circumstances.
news

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. on best performance since 2019: 'It's been a long time coming'

Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham authored his best game since 2019 on Thursday night in Baltimore's 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, generating 116 yards on four catches.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Ravens' win over Bengals on Thursday night

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens emerged victorious from an AFC North showdown with the Bengals on Thursday 
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffers apparent sprained wrist in Thursday's loss to Ravens

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters following his team's 34-20 loss to the Ravens that Joe Burrow suffered a sprained wrist during the game and he was not aware of any previous injury. 
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews suffers 'serious' ankle injury likely to be season ending

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' season likely ended on Thursday, Baltimore head coach Josh Harbaugh said after his team's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. 
news

Ravens' Lamar Jackson soars past Eagles great Randall Cunningham for fourth in QB rushing yards

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is now in fourth place all-time for QB rushing yards, surpassing Randall Cunningham.
news

Week 11 Thursday inactives: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs discusses brother's social media posts: 'I'm not responsible for how other people feel'

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs discussed a wide range of topics during his Thursday media session, including recent social media comments from his brother, Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs.
news

Saints sign three-time Pro Bowl edge Jason Pierre-Paul to practice squad

The New Orleans Saints signed three-time Pro Bowl defender Jason Pierre-Paul to their practice squad.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson concedes offense limited somewhat by Trevor Lawrence's health

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has dealt with a lingering knee issue since October. How has it affected Jacksonville's offense?
news

49ers' Nick Bosa says he has no issues with Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield years after planting flag

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa discussed Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his past history with Bucs QB Baker Mayfield.