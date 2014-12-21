Around the NFL

Bengals-Steelers flexed to 'SNF' in Week 17

Published: Dec 21, 2014 at 02:12 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

The AFC North will be decided in primetime in Week 17.

The NFL announced that the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off in primetime next Sunday night. The league leaves the primetime spot on NBC open until most of Week 16 is over to maximize having the best game possible on air.

They had a number of great options to choose from. Green Bay and Detroit will face off to decide the NFC North title in a game that was moved to 4:25 pm ET on Fox, per the Lions' official website. Carolina and Atlanta will battle to decide the NFC South's best losing team. San Diego also has a "win and in" scenario against Kansas City.

Showcasing the AFC North showdown makes a lot of sense, and it could be a do-or-die game for the Bengals. The Steelers have already clinched a playoff spot. The Bengals, however, are not yet in the playoffs at 9-4-1. They could clinch a playoff spot with a win on Monday Night Football against Denver. If Andy Dalton's primetime struggles continue against the Broncos, the Bengals could need a win against Pittsburgh or get left out of the playoffs entirely.

