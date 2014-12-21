Bengals-Steelers flexed to 'SNF' in Week 17

Showcasing the AFC North showdown makes a lot of sense, and it could be a do-or-die game for the Bengals. The Steelers have already clinched a playoff spot. The Bengals, however, are not yet in the playoffs at 9-4-1. They could clinch a playoff spot with a win on Monday Night Football against Denver. If Andy Dalton's primetime struggles continue against the Broncos, the Bengals could need a win against Pittsburgh or get left out of the playoffs entirely.