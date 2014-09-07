Bengals stave off late Ravens comeback

BALTIMORE -- A.J. Green caught a 77-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton with 4:58 left, and the Cincinnati Bengals blew a 15-point lead before bouncing back to beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-16 Sunday.
Green got behind cornerback Chykie Brown, who was pressed into a starting role for the injured Lardarius Webb. The ball popped from Green's grasp before he gathered it in.
That TD, along with the 2-point conversion, came just 48 seconds after Baltimore newcomer Steve Smith caught an 80-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco.
Following Green's score, Flacco took the Ravens to the Cincinnati 16 before he was sacked on a fourth down play with 55 seconds left.
Dalton went 25 for 38 for 301 yards for the Bengals, who ended a four-game losing streak in Baltimore.
Flacco overcame a poor first half to finish 35 for 62 for 345 yards and an interception.
