Bengals sign rookie kicker Swank to fill in for recovering Graham

CINCINNATI -- Receiver Chad Ochocinco won't have to kick extra points anymore.
The Cincinnati Bengals signed rookie kicker Sam Swank from Wake Forest on Sunday, giving them another option while Shayne Graham recovers from a groin injury. Graham couldn't kick during a preseason game at New England on Thursday, prompting Ochocino to kick an extra point.
Swank finished his career at Wake Forest as the school's leading scorer. He kicked 71 career field goals, a school record. Philadelphia signed him as a free agent and released him on May 27.
