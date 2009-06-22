Bengals sign rookie DT McDonald

Pick analysis
Defensive end Clinton McDonald shot up draft boards and into draft consideration after an outstanding workout at Memphis' pro day. More ...
CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals have signed defensive tackle Clinton McDonald of Memphis, one of the team's seventh-round selections in the 2009 draft.
McDonald is the fourth of Cincinnati's 11 draft picks to sign, joining cornerback Morgan Trent of Michigan, halfback Bernard Scott of Abilene Christian and wide receiver Freddie Brown of Utah.
Terms of McDonald's contract were not released in Monday's announcement.
