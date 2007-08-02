Bengals sign Nate Lawrie to provide backup and injury-thinned tight end position

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) -Tight end Nate Lawrie signed a one-year contract Thursday with the Cincinnati Bengals, who were looking for help at a position severely diminished by injuries in training camp.
The Bengals also waived undrafted rookie linebacker Cameron Siskowic, who signed as a free agent on May 2.
Lawrie was drafted in the sixth round by Tampa Bay in 2004. He played in two games for Tampa Bay as a rookie, catching one pass for 15 yards. He got into six games the next season without catching a pass.
Lawrie played in seven games for New Orleans last season, catching one pass for 17 yards. He was waived by the Saints on Nov. 21.
Cincinnati needed another tight end after three of their reserves got hurt this week: Tim Day, Bobby Blizzard and Sean Mulcahy. Reggie Kelly is the starter.