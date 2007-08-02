Bengals sign Nate Lawrie to provide backup and injury-thinned tight end position

Published: Aug 02, 2007 at 12:06 PM

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) -Tight end Nate Lawrie signed a one-year contract Thursday with the Cincinnati Bengals, who were looking for help at a position severely diminished by injuries in training camp.

The Bengals also waived undrafted rookie linebacker Cameron Siskowic, who signed as a free agent on May 2.

Lawrie was drafted in the sixth round by Tampa Bay in 2004. He played in two games for Tampa Bay as a rookie, catching one pass for 15 yards. He got into six games the next season without catching a pass.

Lawrie played in seven games for New Orleans last season, catching one pass for 17 yards. He was waived by the Saints on Nov. 21.

Cincinnati needed another tight end after three of their reserves got hurt this week: Tim Day, Bobby Blizzard and Sean Mulcahy. Reggie Kelly is the starter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Rashaad Penny returns to Seahawks on one-year deal worth up to $6.5M

The Seahawks agreed to terms with running back ﻿Rashaad Penny﻿ on a one-year deal to return to the team. Penny, 26, will make $5.75 million on the contract with a chance to earn up to $6.5 million.
news

Browns announce trade for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

Cleveland announced Sunday that it traded for Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿, giving up three first-round picks, a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick for the QB and a 2024 fifth-rounder.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio: Deshaun Watson trade provides 'clarity' for organization, former QB

Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio said that Friday's trade of Deshaun Watson brought "clarity" for both the team and its former quarterback. Caserio also said he's still determining whether the club will look to add to the QB room via the draft or a veteran.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW