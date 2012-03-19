Bengals sign CB Jason Allen, retain S Nelson

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Bengals have signed free agent cornerback Jason Allen from Houston and agreed to a four-year deal with safety Reggie Nelson, who was one of their unrestricted free agents.
The moves on Monday bolster a secondary that was one of their main concerns in the offseason. Top cornerback Leon Hall is recovering from a torn left Achilles tendon.
Nelson started every game for the Bengals last season and led the team with four interceptions. He's entering his third season with Cincinnati.