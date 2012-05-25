Bengals sign 1st-round pick Zeitler

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Bengals signed Wisconsin guard Kevin Zeitler to a four-year deal on Friday, leaving both of their first-round picks under contact.
The Bengals had already signed Alabama cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, the 17th overall pick. They got that selection by trading quarterback Carson Palmer to the Raiders last season.
Their own pick was the 21st overall. They traded it to New England and moved down to 27th, where they took Zeitler. He's expected to compete for a starting job.
Cincinnati has signed eight of its 10 draft picks.