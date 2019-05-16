Around the NFL

Bengals sign 1st-round offensive tackle Jonah Williams

Published: May 16, 2019 at 07:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

The Cincinnati Bengals officially have their top two draft picks in the books.

The Bengals on Thursday announced the signings of offensive tackle Jonah Williams, the 11th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, and tight end Drew Sample, whom the Bengals selected in the second round (52nd overall).

Williams, who could eventually develop into team's left tackle, provides flexibility to lineup outside and inside. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound has experience playing the tackle and guard positions from his time at Alabama, where he contributed to the team's three-straight national championship appearances.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Sample left college with a reputation as a good blocker, so it remains to be seen how the Bengals ultimately view him behind Tyler Eifert and C.J. Uzomah. But given Eifert's history with injuries, Sample's presence certainly provides depth at the position group.

With Williams and Sample now under contract, the Bengals have just two draft picks unsigned: third-round linebacker Germaine Pratt and fourth-round quarterback Ryan Finley.

In other first-round pick signing news, the Atlanta Falcons inked guard Chris Lindstrom to his rookie contract on Thursday. The No. 14 overall selection is the second of Atlanta's first round picks to be under contract. Atlanta signed No. 31 pick Kaleb McGary to his deal last week.

With Lindstrom in tow, the Falcons have now signed all of their 2019 draft picks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears general manager Ryan Poles working toward Montez Sweat extension: 'I'm hoping it won't take too long'

Bears general manager Ryan Poles made it known Wednesday that he's already working on locking up the newly acquired Montez Sweat for the long run.
news

New Las Vegas interim head coach Antonio Pierce: 'I was born a Raider'

The Raiders introduced newly promoted interim head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Champ Kelly on Wednesday.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Titans-Steelers on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Tennessee Titans visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.
news

Week 9 NFL injury report for 2023 season

NFL.com is tracking injury status for each game in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Jets checked availability of WRs Davante Adams, Mike Evans, Tee Higgins before trade deadline

The New York Jets worked the phones in the lead-up to Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, inquiring about the availability of Raiders WR Davante Adams, Buccaneers WR Mike Evans and Bengals WR Tee Higgins.
news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst says final 10 games of season 'very important' for Jordan Love

The first year of the Jordan Love era has seen its fair share of struggles -- from both the QB and the Packers as a whole. GM Brian Gutekunst told reporters on Wednesday that the next 10 games are "very important" for the young signal-caller.
news

Bears fire running backs coach David Walker

Chicago Bears running backs coach David Walker was fired on Wednesday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts highlight Players of the Week

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow take home top honors for Week 8 showings. 
news

Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke to start vs. Vikings, Desmond Ridder to serve as backup

The Atlanta Falcons are starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings, head coach Arthur Smith announced. Desmond Ridder will serve as his backup.
news

Raiders bench QB Jimmy Garoppolo, will start rookie Aidan O'Connell moving forward

Las Vegas Raiders are benching quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and starting rookie Aidan O'Connell  moving forward, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Joe Douglas on Jets standing pat at trade deadline: 'It takes two to tango'

Jets GM Joe Douglas discusses the state of New York's roster following Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.