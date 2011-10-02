Bengals shock Bills on Nugent's field goal

Published: Oct 02, 2011 at 10:07 AM

CINCINNATI -- Rookie quarterback Andy Dalton shook off a horrid first half and led his first comeback victory Sunday, culminating in Mike Nugent's 43-yard field goal as time ran out for a 23-20 win over the previously unbeaten Buffalo Bills.

The Bills (3-1) came in as the AFC's last perfect team after pulling off historic comebacks. This time, they couldn't hold a lead.

Dalton threw a touchdown pass and ran 3 yards on a draw play, tying it with 4:09 to go. He scrambled for a first down on the winning drive - a replay overturn gave him the needed ground -- and Nugent ended it with his third field goal in front of the smallest crowd of Paul Brown Stadium's history.

The Bengals (2-2) overcame a 17-3 halftime deficit to end a 10-game losing streak against Buffalo.

