Bengals shock Bills on Nugent's field goal

CINCINNATI -- Rookie quarterback Andy Dalton shook off a horrid first half and led his first comeback victory Sunday, culminating in Mike Nugent's 43-yard field goal as time ran out for a 23-20 win over the previously unbeaten Buffalo Bills.
The Bills (3-1) came in as the AFC's last perfect team after pulling off historic comebacks. This time, they couldn't hold a lead.
Dalton threw a touchdown pass and ran 3 yards on a draw play, tying it with 4:09 to go. He scrambled for a first down on the winning drive - a replay overturn gave him the needed ground -- and Nugent ended it with his third field goal in front of the smallest crowd of Paul Brown Stadium's history.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press