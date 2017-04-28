Bengals select RB Joe Mixon with No. 48 overall pick

Mixon is considered one of the top running backs of this year's draft class. The NFL didn't invite him to the scouting combine, but he had a strong pro day, clocking an official time of 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He was ranked just outside the top five of NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock's final pre-draft rankings and is considered one of the top kick returners in the draft. Although Mixon met with at least 15 teams before the draft, some did not have him on their draft boards.